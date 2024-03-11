New Delhi, March 11: After four years, just before the Lok Sabha election, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus is set to witness Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union Election on March 22, the poll body election committee said on Sunday. Amid student's continuous demand for Student Union Election, the JNUSU election will held on March 22, and the the final result will be declared on March 24.

A tentative voters list will be displayed on March 11, 2024. After the objection in the voter list, the correction in the Voters List will begin on March 12 between 09:00 am -- 05:00 pm. On Thursday, the Nomination Form will be issued between 02:00 pm -- 05:00 pm. On March 15, Friday, the nominations can be filed between 09:30 am --05:00 pm. JNUSU Election 2024: JNU Students' Body Polls on March 22

On Saturday the list of valid Nominations will be displayed at 09:00 am, after the display of valid nominations, the withdrawal of nominations will take place between 10:00 am -- 01:00 pm. Later on, the final list of candidates will be notified on Saturday at 03:00 pm. A press conference will also held by the election committee on Saturday. The School-level General Body Meetings will be organized from March 17 to March 19. The University level General Body Meetings (UGBM) will begin on March 20, 10 am.

The panel has stressed that any corrections to the voters' list will have to be made well in advance before the filing of nominations. In the meanwhile, the Election Committee has revealed plans for additional activities, such as a presidential debate intended to encourage candidacies to engage in candidacies' open communication. Additionally, a number of General Body Meetings (GBMs) will be held to provide a forum for discussion and debate on current topics.

Shailendra Kumar, the head of the committee, emphasized the significance of these gatherings, saying that they guarantee the electoral process's integrity and transparency in addition to fostering communication between candidates and voters. He exhorted students to get involved in all of these activities since they will be instrumental in determining the direction the school takes in the future. Additionally, Kumar stated that a comprehensive timetable for the GBMs will not be made public until the confirmation of the final applicant list. Scuffle at JNU: Jawaharlal Nehru University Administration Warns of Strict Action Against Students Responsible for Clashes Over Poll Committee Selection

On January 28, after a relentless struggle by JNUSU and the United student community, the JNU Administration was forced to release the first notification towards the conduct of JNUSU elections. The circular came hours after JNUSU submitted a final memorandum to the JNU Administration and called for a complete University Strike on 30th January and a total non-cooperation movement with the administration.

According to Lyngdoh committee recommendations, the student union elections should be conducted within six to eight weeks from the commencement of the semester. The university requested the cooperation of all students in ensuring fair and orderly elections. The last JNUSU elections took place more than four years ago in September 2019. The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) saw a sweep of votes in 2019 led by the unified front of Left student organisations Student Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA), All India Students' Federation (AISF), and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF). Aishe Ghosh was elected as JNUSU president, defeating the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which was the erstwhile competitor.

