New Delhi, April 18: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) fired senior faculty member Professor Swaran Singh following serious sexual harassment allegations involving a Japanese embassy official. The decision to fire Professor Swaran Singh was made by the university’s Executive Council after an internal investigation confirmed the charges.

The Swaran Singh sexual harassment incident reportedly took place a few months ago during a university event. The victim, an official at the Japanese embassy, later returned to Japan and filed a formal complaint. The matter was escalated through diplomatic channels to the Indian embassy, the Ministry of External Affairs, and JNU. JNU Terminates Professor over Sexual Harassment Charges.

Who is Swaran Singh?

Professor Swaran Singh, a senior academic at JNU’s Centre for International Politics, Organisation & Disarmament (CIPOD), taught in the "Diplomacy and Disarmament" division. Known in academic and media circles as the “China Guy” for his expertise on China and Asian geopolitics, Singh joined JNU in 2001 after a stint at the Manohar Parikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA).

An alumnus of the University of Delhi and JNU, he also completed a postdoctoral diploma in conflict resolution from Uppsala, Sweden. Singh has held prestigious visiting positions in China, Canada, and other global institutions and served in leadership roles, including president of the Association of Asian Studies (2006) and JNU’s chief vigilance officer (2012–2014). JNU Collects Over INR 18 Lakh in Fine From Students for Participating in Protests and Violating Norms in Past 6 Years, Says Report.

Despite his public profile and extensive TV appearances, peers noted that his academic citations were relatively weak. Singh was due to retire within a year.

Swaran Singh was labelled as 'Creepy Around Women'

The university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) found the allegations credible. University officials also revealed that this was not the first complaint against Singh, who has previously faced multiple accusations of inappropriate behaviour. Two former research scholars described him as "creepy around women" and said he had a troubling reputation on campus.

Jawaharlal Nehru University, one of India's premier public research institutions, has earned a strong reputation for excellence in the social sciences. In 2024, JNU was ranked the top university in India and 20th globally for Development Studies by the London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). The university’s prompt action in this case is being viewed as a firm stand on accountability, especially in matters involving gender-based misconduct.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2025 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).