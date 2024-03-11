The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections are scheduled to be held on March 22, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The last JNUSU elections took place more than four years ago in September 2019. Votes will be counted on March 24, following which the results will be declared later that day. Scuffle at JNU: Jawaharlal Nehru University Administration Warns of Strict Action Against Students Responsible for Clashes Over Poll Committee Selection.

JNUSU Election 2024:

