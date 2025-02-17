New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The School of International Studies (SIS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hosted the Pandit Kunzru Memorial Lecture Series 2025 from February 17-21, bringing together prominent scholars and policymakers who held insightful discussions on India's evolving role in global affairs and the shifting dynamics of international relations.

Held at the JNU Convention Center, the event focused on the theme "Why International Relations Matter," an official statement said.

Also Read | RSMSSB Result 2025: 12th Level CET Results Declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

JNU Chancellor and Padma Shri awardee Ambassador Kanwal Sibal delivered a comprehensive analysis of contemporary diplomatic challenges, highlighting the increasing complexity of global politics. He cited ongoing conflicts in West Asia and the changing nature of power structures. Drawing from his extensive diplomatic experience, he underscored how real-world diplomacy often diverges from theoretical frameworks, the statement added.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit emphasised that studying international relations is no longer a luxury but a necessity in today's interconnected world. She noted India's shift from being a "rule taker" to a "rule shaper" in global affairs, with its successful G20 leadership serving as a prime example. She also encouraged students to contribute to shaping narratives from the Global South as India takes on a more prominent leadership role.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Led 3-Member Panel Meets To Select New CEC As Rajiv Kumar Set To Retire on February 18.

SIS Dean and Padma Shri awardee Professor Amitabh Mattoo provided historical context by reflecting on the 70-year journey of the institution. Mattoo acknowledged Pandit Kunzru's foundational role in establishing SIS and the study of international relations in India.

According to JNU's website, "Of all the Schools of the University, SIS lays claim to the longest history, as it was established in 1955 as the Indian School of International Studies (ISIS). A committee headed by Pandit Hriday Nath Kunzru recommended the setting up of ISIS, which was established in October 1955, with A Appadorai as its first Director. While it was affiliated with the University of Delhi in its initial years, ISIS became a part of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in June 1970 as the School of International Studies (SIS)."

Mattoo also called for challenging Western-centric perspectives, advocating for alternative frameworks that reflect India's distinct approach to global governance and peace-building.

According to the statement, the lecture series covered several pressing global issues, including the crisis in multilateralism, the impact of US unilateralism, and the rise of new global powers.

Sibal emphasised that while the United States remains a crucial partner for India, especially in technology cooperation, India must maintain a pragmatic diplomatic balance with other major powers, including Russia and China.

Climate change emerged as another significant concern, with speakers highlighting the limited progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the disappointing outcomes of recent climate conferences.

The discussions underscored the role of the Global South in reshaping international discourse, particularly in challenging Anglo-Western narratives. India's strategic priorities were highlighted, with a focus on emerging partnerships such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and strengthening ties with the African Union within the G20 framework.

A key takeaway from the event was the need for greater collaboration between the Ministry of External Affairs and academia. Speakers stressed that an informed understanding of international relations, backed by academic research, is essential for shaping India's future global role, the statement said.

The event served as a critical platform for dialogue, reinforcing the idea that India must proactively engage in shaping the new global order amid shifting power dynamics, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)