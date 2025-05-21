Jodhpur, May 21 (PTI) The Jodhpur district collector's office here was evacuated on Wednesday morning after it received an email threatening to blow up the premises using RDX, officials said.

However, nothing suspicious was found during a search conducted by security forces.

An email was received on the Jodhpur collectorate's official ID around 9.30 am, threatening to blow up the premises using RDX at 3.30 pm. Following this, senior police officials reached the collectorate, the officials said.

"Teams from BSF, RPF and CISF were also called in and they conducted a thorough search of the entire premises. They did not find anything suspicious," an official said.

According to the officials, cyber experts of Jodhpur police are trying to trace the sender of the email.

"Along with the DCP East's team of cyber experts, cyber specialists from the commissionerate are also part of the probe. They are trying to trace the IP address and determine the city from which the email was sent," the official said.

On Tuesday, six district collectorates -- Dausa, Pali, Sikar, Bhilwara, Tonk and Rajsamand -- received hoax bomb threats.

