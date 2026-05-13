India News | Joint Indian Army and SDRF Flood Relief Exercise at Jorhat

Jorhat (Assam) [India], May 13 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening disaster preparedness and inter-agency coordination ahead of the monsoon season, Red Shield Gunners under Spear Corps, in coordination with State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Jorhat, conducted Exercise Jal Raksha III, a Joint Flood Relief training exercise on Wednesday.

According to the release, the training was aimed at enhancing the collective response capability of all participating agencies in the event of flood-related emergencies, which remain a recurring challenge in the region. The exercise focused on improving coordination, communication and operational readiness during rescue and relief operations.

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During the training, personnel were familiarised with flood relief procedures, rescue drills, casualty evacuation techniques and the effective employment of available resources during disaster situations. The training also emphasised the importance of timely response, joint planning and seamless coordination between the Indian Army and civil disaster response agencies, the release said.

The joint effort reflected a whole-of-government approach towards disaster management. Such joint initiatives play a vital role in enhancing preparedness and building mutual confidence among response agencies.

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The release stated that, "The event reaffirmed the ethos of Nation First and highlighted the Indian Army's continued role in assisting civil authorities during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations." (ANI)

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