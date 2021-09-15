Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 15 (ANI): At least three people have died and 89 have been rescued in the Jorhat boat accident where a boat collided head-on with a ferry boat in the Brahmaputra river near Nimati Ghat, according to a final report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

The accident happened on September 8 at Majuli.

A private boat 'Maa Kamala', carrying 92 passengers, capsized following a head-on collision with a government-owned ferry boat 'Tripkai'.

Following the accident, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in the rescue operation. According to the report, the rescue operation was concluded on September 14 after the recovery of the last missing person.

On September 9, Chief Minister Himanta Sarma Biswa visited the injured persons at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. (ANI)

