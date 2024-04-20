New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda offered his heartfelt condolences to the party's Moradabad candidate, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh, who passed away on Saturday.

In a post on X, JP Nadda said, "The news of the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, former MP, and our candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family.

"As a public leader of Uttar Pradesh and Moradabad, your life full of public service and dedication to the society is unforgettable. I pray to God to give strength to the grieving family and give a place to the departed soul on his feet. Om peace!" he added in the post.

Earlier, speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ritesh Gupta, the sitting BJP MLA from Moradabad, said Kunwar Sarvesh passed away after a heart attack. He was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi, but couldn't be revived, the BJP MLA added.

Condoling the demise of the party's Moradabad candidate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his official X handle to post, "I am shocked to learn of the demise of our Moradabad candidate and former MP, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh-ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP Parivaar. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family members and loved ones. I pray that Prabhu Shri Ram grants eternal peace to the departed soul while giving his family the strength and forbearance to bear this loss. Om Shanti!"

Kunwar Sarvesh was pitted against Ruchi Veera of the INDIA bloc in the battle for Moradabad, voting for which was concluded on Friday. (ANI)

