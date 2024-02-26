New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Stepping up preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Tuesday launched the 'Sankalp Patra Sujhav Abhiyan' and also flagged off the Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee' Rath from the party's extension office in New Delhi.

BJP chief informed that suggestions have been invited from the public for 'Sankalp Patra' and this process will be completed by March 15.

"We will ask for suggestions and will later on include all these suggestions in our 'Sankalp Patra'. We will complete this by March 15. This 'Sankalp Patra' will help us to move towards development in 2024. There will be a section on Namo App for this," he said.

In a post on X, JP Nadda also said that more than 1 crore suggestions will be invited for the Sankalp Patra.

"Today in New Delhi, Sankalp Patra Sujhav Abhiyan was launched for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee' video van was flagged off. Under the 'Sankalp Patra Sujhav Abhiyan' by March 15, we will receive more than 1 crore suggestions from across the country and incorporate them and give shape to the Sankalp Patra. Through these video vans, Bharatiya Janata Party will present to the public across the country the work done by the Prime Minister regarding the vision of a developed India," he said.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the core group meeting of five states was called at the BJP headquarters.

The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh. The meeting was held in phases which saw discussion for the preparations of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.Meanwhile, the meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee is likely to be held on February 29 or the first week of March, which can see discussions on over 100 Lok Sabha seats.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda.

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CEC members Dr K Laxman, Vanathi Srinivasan, BS Yeddyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Iqbal Singh Lalpuria, Sudha Yadav, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Prakash Mathur, BL Santosh, and other leaders will be present. (ANI)

