Goregaon, February 26: After locking himself inside his posh flat in Goregaon East on Sunday night, February 25, a man in his forties opened fire inside and was apprehended by the Dindoshi Police. Although the apartment's furnishings were broken, no one was hurt, according to the police. It required almost three hours for the cops to persuade him to unlock the door. He was arrested and taken into custody in accordance with the Indian Arms Act and the IPC.

The North Region Control Room was notified at 6:15 pm on Sunday that a woman's husband was denying her and her kid access to their flat. Gurugram: Man Opens Fire in Air Near Residential Society in Sector 30, Arrested.

Cops from the Dindoshi police station arrived at the scene. Neeta Ranjan, the wife of accused Rajeev Ranjan, told the cops that the flat door had been locked from within, according to TOI. Rajeev had urged her and the others who had gathered there to leave when she had attempted to unlock the door with an extra key. Neeta had called the police emergency number after hearing two to three gunshots inside the residence at about 5:50 pm. Delhi Firing: Over 20 Rounds Fired at Property Dealer’s Office in Dwarka Area, Gangster Himanshu Bhau’s Role Suspected (Watch Video).

Upon entering the property, a police squad, together with two eyewitnesses, discovered gunshots embedded in a wooden cabinet behind the kitchen door and holes in the door itself. There were gunshot traces on the wall and empty cartridges on the floor in the living room. Two live rounds were discovered on the dining table, and the glass on the table was broken. A handgun with a magazine was discovered in the bedroom. The FIR states that the couple was in possession of weapon licences for a Colt revolver and magazine, a Smith & Wesson revolver and magazine, and a 0.45 pistol. They did not, however, have permission to use the three 12-bore rounds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).