Indore, Mar 7 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda will hold meetings with party office-bearers from Madhya Pradesh during his one-day visit on Tuesday.

He will also take part in several programmes, BJP joint media incharge Deepak Jain said on Monday.

He said Nadda will begin his visit by paying obeisance at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple.

Later, he will travel to Dewas and attend a programme of self-help groups.

Nadda will visit the home of state BJP organisation secretary Suhas Bhagat, whose mother died recently.

Nadda will also attend meetings of the party's state office-bearers at BJP's Indore office.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma will also be present on the occasion, he added.

Nadda was part of the hectic campaigning for the polls held recently in five states. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Madhya Pradesh polls are due in 2023 end.

