Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested a Junior Engineer of Military Engineer Services (MES), posted in Paradeep, for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant.

CBI has registered a case under section 7 of the PC Act, 1988.

"CBI has registered a case U/s 7 of the PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) on a complaint alleging therein that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from complainant's relative for forwarding bio-data of six persons of complainant's firm to the Office of GE (I), MES, Bhubaneswar for formal approval relating to the Work Order in favour of complainant's firm," CBI said.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant," it added.

Searches at the office and residence of the accused were conducted and incriminating documents were also recovered. (ANI)

