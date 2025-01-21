Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) Karnataka High Court judge Justice Krishna S Dixit has highlighted the contributions of Brahmins in drafting the Indian Constitution, citing a statement by Dr B R Ambedkar.

Speaking at 'Vishwamitra', a two-day Brahmin convention held on January 18-19 to mark the golden jubilee of the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha, he said, "Dr Ambedkar once mentioned at the Bhandarkar Institute that if B N Rau had not prepared the draft of the Constitution, it would have taken another 25 years to be framed."

Justice Dixit noted that three of the seven members in the Constitution's drafting committee — Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, N Gopalaswami Ayyangar, and B N Rau — were Brahmins, underscoring their role in shaping the nation's legal framework.

Clarifying his stance on Brahmins, he said the term should be associated with "Varna" rather than caste.

He pointed out that Vedavyasa, who classified the Vedas, was the son of a fisherwoman, and Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana, belonged to either a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe.

"Have we (Brahmins) looked down on them? We have worshipped Lord Rama for centuries, and his values have been incorporated into the Constitution," he said.

Justice Dixit also mentioned his past association with non-Brahmin nationalist movements, stating that after becoming a judge, he had distanced himself from all other activities and was speaking within the constraints of his judicial position.

Justice V Srishananda, who also attended the event, defended the necessity of such gatherings, responding to critics who questioned the grandeur of the convention amid widespread socio-economic struggles.

"Many ask why such large events are needed when people struggle for food or education. But these gatherings are essential to bring the community together and discuss its issues. Why shouldn't such events be held?" he asked.

