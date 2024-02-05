Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) Justice Vijay Bishnoi was sworn in as the new chief justice of Gauhati High Court on Monday.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to the new chief justice, an official release said.

Also Read | Match Made by AI: Russian Man Uses ChatGPT To Find and Propose to His Wife.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and several other dignitaries were present at the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, it added.

Sarma, in a post on X, congratulated the new chief justice.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Raped by Her Neighbour in West Delhi's Naraina Area, Accused Arrested.

"I congratulate Justice Vijay Bishnoi Ji on taking oath as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. His legal acumen, wisdom, counsel and vast experience will greatly benefit the State. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," he wrote.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)