New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): In a significant addition to the Delhi High Court, Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav was formally sworn in on Monday as its newest judge.

The oath-taking ceremony was led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and attended by fellow judges, senior advocates, family members, and distinguished members of the legal community.

Justice Yadav brings over three decades of experience from Delhi's lower judiciary, most recently serving as the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Patiala House Courts.

His elevation was proposed by the Supreme Court Collegium on July 28 and received final approval from the central government on August 8.

A government statement confirmed the appointment, stating, "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Vimal Kumar Yadav as a Judge of the Delhi High Court."

This appointment comes shortly after a wave of judicial inductions. On July 21, six judges transferred from other courts were sworn into the Delhi High Court.

More recently, on July 24, the court welcomed three new judges, Justice Shail Jain, Justice Madhu Jain, and Justice Vinod Kumar, in a similar ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Upadhyaya. (ANI)

