Mumbai, August 12: Shillong Teer results today, August 12, 2025, are eagerly awaited by enthusiasts and participants across Meghalaya. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducts these traditional archery-based lottery games at the Polo Ground in Shillong every Tuesday. Players and followers can check the Shillong Teer result for multiple games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides detailed winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2, helping participants track their bets accurately. For the latest updates, results can be accessed on websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.co.com.

As Tuesday's Shillong Teer games unfold at the iconic Polo Ground in Shillong, participants anticipate the announcement of the winning numbers. The Shillong Teer Results for August 12, 2025, are released online, offering a live result chart for every round. Bettors rely on this official Shillong Teer result to verify the winning numbers and claim their prizes. Whether it's Shillong Morning Teer or the exciting Jowai Ladrymbai, the Shillong Teer Result Chart ensures transparency and easy access for all players. Stay updated by visiting portals such as teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in for the comprehensive Shillong Teer results and detailed score updates.

Shillong Teer Result on August 12, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the winning numbers and Shillong Teer Result Chart, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Round 1 and Round 2 results are announced after the archery rounds conclude, usually starting from 10:30 AM for Round 1 and shortly after for Round 2. To check results, first open any of these websites, look for the option labelled "Shillong Teer Result for August 12, 2025," then select it to view the detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart displaying winning numbers for both rounds. Participants can verify their bets against these numbers for accurate results. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below for quick reference and updates. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, played legally from Monday to Saturday, with no games on Sunday. The game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant cylindrical target at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Participants place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, trying to predict the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are the last two digits of the arrow count, and the game is officially conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), making it a regulated and legal lottery in the region.

