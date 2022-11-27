New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly creating fake social media profiles of two sisters and sending them vulgar messages, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the juvenile was miffed with the sisters after they allegedly hurled abuses at his mother following a quarrel between them in 2020.

Also Read | Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Modi Government Issues Draft Notification to Scrap Over 15-Year-Old Govt Vehicles.

Seeking revenge, he started following the sisters on social media, took their pictures and videos and uploaded them in the fake profiles created by him.

He also sent derogatory messages to the sisters on September 8, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Floats Road Projects Worth Rs 26.45 Crore in Nagaur.

A police team led by Sub Inspector Deepa, comprising head constables Pankaj and Parveen, was constituted by SHO, Cyber North police station, Pawan Tomar to crack the case following a complaint filed by the victim sisters.

"During investigation, details of the alleged fake profiles were obtained, including IP addresses and mobile number used in the registration. The juvenile was apprehended on Saturday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Two SIM cards, a memory card and mobile phone used in the offence have been recovered, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)