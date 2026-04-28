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Agency News Agency News India News | Jyotiraditya Scindia Inspects Western Bypass, Gwalior Railway Station Development Works Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted that the Bypass will comprehensively transform the development and progress of the city, as it would connect directly to the Gwalior Expressway, reducing the travelling time.

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday inspected the Western Bypass and Gwalior Railway Station development works in Gwalior.

Speaking to the people here, Scindia highlighted that the Bypass will comprehensively transform the development and progress of the city, as it would connect directly to the Gwalior Expressway, reducing the travelling time.

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"We will be able to cover this distance in 15 minutes, and this distance is 30 kilometres. Gwalior's development was happening in the eastern region, and now that development will also take place in the western region... I have established an international cricket stadium worth 300 crores in Western Gwalior. The Western Expressway will be ready by January 2028... Gwalior's development will happen at the speed of a bullet train," he said.

In an X post, he said that the inspection was done with the resolve to give new momentum to the overall development of Gwalior-Chambal

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"...This 28.5 km long Western Bypass, costing approximately ₹1347 crore, will connect the Agra-Gwalior Corridor to the Shivpuri Expressway and open new doors of development in the city's western region. Under the guidance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and with the cooperation of the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Shri @nitin_gadkari ji, the dream of developing Gwalior as Delhi's 'counter magnet city' is rapidly being realized in the government of the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @drmohanyadav51," he wrote in the post.

https://x.com/JM_Scindia/status/2049105863881969999?s=20

In another post, he detailed the inspection and review of redevelopment works at Gwalior Railway Station. "Along with the DRM and railway officials, I inspected various parts of the station, including the platform, concourse, west arrival, east departure, parking, ticket office, skylight arrangement, facade mockup, GFRC cladding, and heritage building, and issued instructions to complete the work with quality and within the stipulated timeframe," the post said.

https://x.com/JM_Scindia/status/2049114237587587130?s=20

He also addressed the 15th edition of NEtym 2026, the annual cultural festival of the Northeast Cell at Hindu College, University of Delhi, marking a significant milestone in celebrating the spirit, talent, and potential of the Northeast region.

Thanking the organisers and students for the invitation, the Union Minister lauded NEtym as a dynamic platform that reflects the capability, energy and cultural richness of the Northeast that is reverentially referred to as the 'Ashtalakshmi' of India. He noted that over the past two years, his tenure as DoNER Minister has deepened his understanding of the region's immense potential, not only for India but as a strategic bridge to Southeast Asia and the wider global landscape, according to an official release from the Ministry of Development of North-East Region.

Speaking at an institution with a rich legacy as it approaches its 125th year, the union minister highlighted the exceptional human capital of the Northeast, pointing to its remarkable literacy levels, averaging nearly 93% and emphasised that the region's youth must lead India's growth story across sectors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)