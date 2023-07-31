Kurukshetra, Jul 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said Mahabharata-based 'Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra' will be constructed at Jyotisar here at a cost of Rs 205 crore.

Khattar on Monday inspected the Kendra which is coming up at Jyotisar. He arrived here after addressing a state level function organised at Kurukshetra on the occasion of martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh.

The chief minister took detailed information about the progress of the project from the officers of the tourism department, said an official statement, adding Rs 205 crore will be spent by the state government for this project.

The chief minister said that in the 'Block A' of this Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra project, characters of Mahabharata will be showcased.

He said that 'Block B' will have tableaux highlighting the main causes of Mahabharata, such as 'Draupadi Cheerharan', 'Lakshya Graha' etc. In Block C, detailed information of Mahabharata will be showcased.

Meanwhile, addressing the state level function on the occasion of martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, he said the country will always his supreme sacrifice.

The chief minister said his government has launched a scathing attack on '3-Cs'; corruption, crime and caste-based politics.

