Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], April 22 (ANI): Kalyanotsavam of Devi Sita and Lord Ram was performed at Lord Rama temple in Telangana's Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

The celebrations were performed without devotees due to restrictions put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is a traditional practice in Telugu states to perform Kalyanotsavam -- the marriage ceremony -- of Lord Ram on Srirama Navami, though it is the birthday and coronation day of Ram. Telugu people believe it is auspicious to celebrate the marriage of Ram and Sita on any occasion.

It is customary at Bhadrachalam temple that the rulers of the area offer pearls and silk robes to the marrying couple.

Accordingly, Telangana ministers Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Puvvada Ajay Kumar have offered pearls and silk robes at the Bhadrachalam Lord Ram temple. (ANI)

