Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): As lakhs of devotees pour into Uttar Pradesh for the annual Kanwar Yatra, the administration in Bulandshahr has mounted a multi-layered security operation to ensure a peaceful and seamless passage for the pilgrims.

With all pilgrimage routes now mapped into zones and sectors, and surveillance stepped up, officials say they are leaving no stone unturned to maintain order during one of the largest religious gatherings in northern India.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said a patrolling bike has been deployed every kilometre, with police posted at all diversion points to manage traffic and block heavy vehicles.

"In Bulandshahr district, all routes for the Kanwar Yatra have been divided into zones and sectors for security arrangements, with one patrolling bike deployed every kilometre. Police are stationed at all diversion points to manage route diversions and prevent heavy vehicles from entering. CCTV cameras have been installed on all routes, and all officers are actively patrolling," SP Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Aligarh, a group of wrestler Kanwariyas from Aligarh were seen carrying their Guru on foot as they undertook the pilgrimage from Ramghat to Chintahar in Rajasthan.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged Kanwar yatris to expose elements masquerading as hooligans who aim to defame the holy yatra and inform the administration immediately.

CM Adityanath warned that strict action will be taken against miscreants who try to disrupt the peace and harmony during the yatra.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Adityanath said, "...A few elements are making continous attempts to harm and defame fervour and devotion. Even on social media platforms and even in person, such attempts are trying to defame Kanwar Yatra. It is also the responsibility of every Kanwar Sangh to expose all such elements masquerading as hooligans to defame this holy Yatra of Lord Shiv. Do not let them join you and inform the administration immediately. I appeal to all kanwariyas and everyone to understand others' problems too."

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion.

'Sawan' holds a special place in Hindu mythology. Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the 'Sawan' month.

This year, Sawan month commences from July 11 and will conclude on August 9. (ANI)

