Panaji, Jul 28 (PTI) The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has appointed Kapil Bharadwaj as co-observer for Goa, a party leader said here on Tuesday.

AAP's Goa convenor Elvis Gomes said Bharadwaj is the current chairman of the Delhi Consumers' Cooperative, an initiative of the Delhi government.

Bharadwaj has a long association with civil society movements.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has no representation in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

