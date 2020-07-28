Jaipur, July 28: Sachin Pilot on Wednesday congratulated Class 10 students for successfully passing the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) examinations. The Class 10 results were declared this evening. The former deputy Chief Minister also wished students a "bright future". RBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: Here’s Where and How to Check Class 10 Rajasthan Board Exam Results Online rajresults.nic.in.

"Heartly congratulations to all the students who cleared Class 10 examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Students who did not get the results as per their expectation, try not to be desperate but try again, success will be found. I wish you all a bright future," Pilot tweeted.

Sachin Pilot Tweet:

राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम में उत्तीर्ण हुए सभी विद्यार्थियों को हार्दिक बधाई। जिन छात्रों को अपनी अपेक्षा के अनुरूप परिणाम नहीं मिले, वे हताश ना होकर पुनः प्रयास करें, सफलता अवश्य मिलेगी। मैं आप सभी के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 28, 2020

The RBSE Class 10 results were declared today. Students who appeared for the examinations can check results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The overall passing percentage is 79.85 percent.

After the announcement of results, the mark sheet will be distributed by respective schools in the coming days. The 10th Class exams were disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Some papers could not be held as per the schedule and were conducted in June with proper social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).