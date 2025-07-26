New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks the success of Indian armed forces in ousting Pakistani intruders from the mountains in Kargil. The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

Modi said this occasion reminds the country of unparalleled courage and valour of its soldiers who sacrificed their lives for defending the country's pride. Their spirit to sacrifice themselves for the motherland will inspire every generation, he said. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes of 1999 Kargil War.

Pakistani forces had stealthily occupied strategic positions in the mountains in Kargil, aiming to sever the transport link between Kashmir and Ladakh. However, India launched 'Operation Vijay' to evict them and achieved success.

