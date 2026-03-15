Mumbai, March 15: The historic cap of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has been restored to its display at the Red Fort Museum, ending days of speculation regarding its "disappearance". Notably, the cap was allegedly missing from the Red Fort, following which Netaji's grand-nephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, raised concerns. Cap was back at Red Fort. Post this, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) clarified where the cap was. Now Chandra is alleging that the "missing" cap, which has returned and is placed at the museum, is not original. He has demanded a high-level investigation to verify that the original piece has not been replaced by a replica.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chandra Kumar Bose said that the cap is not original. "Netaji researchers and those who had previously seen this said cap feel that this isn't the original cap. Shall be obliged if an investigation & proper authentication could be done to establish that this is the original," his post read. Netaji Cap Controversy: Grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose Says Subhas Chandra Bose’s Cap at Red Fort Museum ‘Does Not Look Original’, Demands Probe.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Cap Is A Small Item and Could Get Misplaced, Says Chandra Kumar Bose

Kolkata, West Bengal: On Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Cap found Missing from Red Fort Museum, Grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose says, "Look, when we gave this cap, it was a very personal item of Netaji. The Prime Minister personally placed it inside a… pic.twitter.com/1R5ANwqUgz — IANS (@ians_india) March 13, 2026

Concerns Over 'Missing' Cap of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

The row began when Chandra Kumar Bose raised alarms after discovering the iconic cap was missing from its designated spot in the Kranti Mandir museum complex at Red Fort. He initially took to social media and reached out to the Prime Minister's Office, questioning how such a significant piece of India’s freedom struggle heritage could vanish without public notice. The ASI quickly clarified that the cap had not been lost but was temporarily moved to Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It was reportedly sent there for an exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the first flag hoisting by Netaji on Indian soil in 1943.

Chandra Kumar Bose Says Netaji's Cap Is Not Original

Grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister-Shri @narendramodi ji for taking prompt action on the #NetajiCap issue. It is his personal intervention that Netaji's cap has been placed back in the Netaji and INA museum at the Red Fort. However, Netaji researchers and those who had… https://t.co/tsz5WTyUvy pic.twitter.com/Hk5sEuzhi0 — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) March 13, 2026

Dispute Over Authenticity of 'Missing' Cap

Following the artefact's return to Delhi, the situation shifted from a matter of logistics to one of authenticity. After inspecting the returned cap, Chandra Kumar Bose alleged that the item placed back in the gallery is not the original one worn by the INA leader. "Now the cap kept there needs to be authenticated. The original cap of Netaji that we had given looks different from this one. Therefore, this cap should be examined," he said.

Netaji's Cap Was Taken to Sri Vijaya Puram for an Exhibition, Clarifies ASI

The original cap of Netaji housed at Red Fort, Delhi was taken to Sri Vijaya Puram from 19-25 January 2026, for an exhibition during Parakram Divas celebrations. After its return, an issue with the lock of display required the cap to be kept in safe custody. The lock has now been… https://t.co/Kc6VUjc1Mw pic.twitter.com/cI5IeZX56D — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) March 13, 2026

The ASI's Official Stand on Netaji Cap Row

The Archaeological Survey of India has denied any wrongdoing or replacement of the artefact. Officials stated that strict protocols are followed whenever a national treasure is moved for an exhibition, including detailed documentation and secure transport. According to the ASI, the cap on display is the same one that was sent to Port Blair and is part of the original collection donated to the museum. They emphasised that the artefact is kept under controlled environmental conditions to prevent degradation, which can sometimes alter its visual appearance over time.

The 2019 Donation of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Cap

The cap is a central piece of the Subhas Chandra Bose Museum, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2019 to mark Netaji’s 122nd birth anniversary. The museum houses a variety of items, including a wooden chair, uniforms, and medals belonging to the leader of the Indian National Army. Most of these artefacts were donated by the Bose family to the government with the intent of preserving them for future generations. This recent friction highlights the sensitivities involved in the management of national heritage and the expectations of transparency from the descendants of freedom fighters.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).