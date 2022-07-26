Drass, July 26: A wreath laying ceremony was held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War on the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas. Each year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War.

The Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

The Kargil War was fought between May 8, 1999, to July 26, 1999, against Pakistan intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway. Kargil Vijay Diwas Symbol of Extraordinary Valour of Armed Forces, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

Braving unprecedented hardships, overcoming the hazards of near impossible terrain and severe climatic conditions, brave gallant soldiers launched valiant attacks on well-fortified defended localities with relentless valour and enthusiasm, thus attaining an astounding victory.

On July 24, several bands performed at a musical show titled "Ek Sham Shahidon ke Naam" in Drass town to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes. Locals and Indian army personnel took part in the music event. Earlier on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the abrogation of Article 370 has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"India has become a strong and confident nation which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye," said Rajnath Singh during an event organised to commemorate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in Jammu on Sunday.

Highlighting the Centre's effort to build a self-reliant defence ecosystem, Singh said that a self-reliant India is well-equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Patriotic Quotes, Indian Army Posters and Wishes To Observe India’s Victory Over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

Paying glowing tributes to the freedom fighters and the Armed Forces personnel who have laid down their lives since independence in the service of the nation, Rajnath Singh stated that it was the spirit of national pride at the core of their values that protected the unity and integrity of India.

He asserted that the sole aim of the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to safeguard the interests of the Nation and it has taken a series of steps to develop a self-reliant defence ecosystem that provides indigenous state-of-the-art weapons/equipment to the Armed Forces to fight all kinds of future wars.

