Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022! India celebrates Victory Day on July 26 every year to commemorate the day when the Indian Army triumphed over the Pakistani troops who invaded various strategic posts of Northern Kargil in Ladakh. The day is celebrated across the country to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Several national events are held in Delhi to mark India's historic victory over Pakistan. Observe the critical day with these Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 messages, Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 images and Kargil Vijay Diwas HD wallpapers that you can send to your friends and family. Get these quotes and SMS for free download online!

The Kargil War that occurred in 1999 marks a significant event in the history of the Indian Army when the forces recaptured the mountain tops invaded by the Pakistani Army to establish control over the Siachen glacier. However, the Indian troops weighed over the Pakistani Armed Forces by defeating them through their successful 'Operation Vijay'. The war that went over for 60 days ended when the Indian Army declared that they had conquered the Pakistani troops on July 26, 1999. So, the day is observed across the country to remember the brave heroes of the Indian Army who lost their lives while fighting to protect their land from Pakistani intruders. The Prime Minister of India visits the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in Delhi to commemorate the martyred Indian soldiers. Several events, such as the Kargil Diwas Motorbike expedition, flag-off ceremony, etc., are planned on Kargil Victory Day. As you observe the historic day on Tuesday, here are some WhatsApp quotes, Facebook status, wallpapers & SMS that you can forward on this Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Historic Day When India Conquered Over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

While the victory of India over Pakistan was a success, the cost of it was very high as the official death toll of the Indian side was 527 compared to the Pakistani side, which reported around 350-450 fatalities. So, take this day to remember the fearless martyrs who fought till their last breath to ensure that Mother India doesn't suffer at the hands of any foreign forces.

