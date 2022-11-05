Visual from the BIdar hospital where the injured women are being treated (Photo/ANI)

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], November 5 (ANI): Seven women were killed and six others injured after a truck and an auto rickshaw collided in Karnataka's Bidar on Saturday.

The Bidar police confirmed that the accident occurred near the Bemalkheda village and the injured have been shifted to the Bidar Hospital.

The women labourers, who hailed from Budamanahalli village, were returning back to their homes after work.

The police further said that the incident has been registered in Bemalkheda police station.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

