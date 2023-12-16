BJP Mahila Morcha workers and party leaders protest against the state government over the Belagavi incident, in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI): Members of the BJP's Mahila Morcha and workers staged a protest on Saturday in Bengaluru over the stripping and parading of a woman in the Belagavi district.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the protest, BJP leader and former chief minister DV Sadanand Gowda said, "We are here today to protest against the prevailing law and order situation in Karnataka. This (Congress) government has failed abjectly to ensure the protection of citizens."

The protest came in light of a horrific incident in which a 42-year-old woman in Vantamuri village of Belagavi district was allegedly assaulted, paraded naked, and tied to an electric pole after her son eloped with a girl from the same community.

The incident took place on December 11.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) arrived in Belagavi on Saturday.

The team, led by Delina Kongadup, a member of the Commission, plans to visit the district hospital to enquire about the victim's health.

District Collector Nitesh Patila and Police Commissioner Siddaramappa also met with the delegation from the women's panel.

Meanwhile, Vijayapura Sinnura, an officer of Kakathi police station, was suspended for alleged negligence in handling the Belagavi case, SN Siddaramappa, the inspector general of police and the commissioner for Belagavi City informed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a delegation of women Parliamentarians from the BJP, comprising Aparajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Locket Chatterjee, and Ranjeeta Koli, held a meeting at a private hotel on Saturday over the Belagavi incident.

Belagavi Mayor Shobha Somanache, Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil, MP Annasaheb Jolle, MLA Shashikala Jolle, Abhay Patil, former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath, State Secretary Ujwala Badavanache, Basavaraj Hundri, and Pawan Katti also attended the meeting. BJP national secretary Asha Lakra was also present, according to sources.

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent a notice to the state government over the Belagavi incident.

The commission sought a report from the Congress government within four weeks on the action taken in the case and also decided to send a fact-finding team to the district.

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report carried on December 12, 2023, that a 42-year-old woman was stripped, paraded naked, tied to an electric pole and assaulted at Hosa Vantamuri village, Belagavi district, Karnataka after her son eloped with a girl from the same village," the panel stated in an official release.

The panel stated that the contents of the news report, if true, do point to a serious violation of the victim's human rights.

"The purported act, as reported, seems to have a stereotyped patriarchal approach, which is a clear demonstration of the violation of the right to life and dignity of the victim. It is the duty of the state to safeguard vulnerable sections of society, especially women, children, elderly persons and people," the NHRC stated in the release.

The panel also issued notices to the chief secretary and the state's director general of police, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

"It (the report) should include the status of the registration of the FIR, progress in investigation, arrest, if any, compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme, if paid and the steps taken or to be taken to prevent such incidents in the state," the NHRC stated further in its release.

The panel also asked its DIG, Investigation, to constitute a team to conduct an on-the-spot fact-finding inquiry at the earliest and submit a report within two weeks.

BJP national president JP Nadda also condemned the incident and announced the setting up of a five-member committee to gather facts on the incident.

"BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has strongly condemned the heinous incident of parading a tribal woman naked in Belgavi, Karnataka. Such heinous crimes, especially against women, have been happening at regular intervals ever since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka. This also exposes the irresponsible behaviour of Congress governments everywhere in the country in tackling such crimes," the party stated in a media release.

Stepping up heat on the Congress government in the state in light of the incident, BJP MPs staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the new Parliament complex.

Earlier, on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused Nadda of resorting to politics over the Belagavi incident.

"BJP's rule in Karnataka witnessed multiple instances of violence against women, but BJP National President JP Nadda has forgotten this to politically target us. Unfortunately, he is using a recent incident of violence against a woman in Belagavi for politics," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

"The violence inflicted on a woman and her family members in Belagavi is highly condemnable. It is shameful that BJP President Nadda is exploiting such an incident for political gain," the CM added. (ANI)

