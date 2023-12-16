Nagpur, December 16: In a tragic accident, six people died after a truck rammed into a car at Sonkhamb in Katol taluka of Nagpur district on Friday midnight. The deceased have been identified as Ajay Dashrath Chikhle (45), Vitthal Digambar Thote (45), Sudhakar Ramchandra Mankar (42), Ramesh Omkar Helonde (48), Mayur Moreshwar Ingle (26) and Vaibhav Sahebrao Chikhle (32).

Nagpur Rural Police said, "Six people died after a truck rammed into a car at Sonkhamb in Katol taluka, Nagpur, late last night. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre at the government medical hospital in Nagpur." Maharashtra Road Accident Video: Man Loses Control of Scooter After Hitting Speed-Breaker in Sangli, Dies.

Truck Rams Into Car in Nagpur

Maharashtra | Six people died after a truck rammed into a car at Sonkhamb in Katol taluka, Nagpur, late last night. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre at the government medical hospital in Nagpur: Nagpur Rural Police (Pic Source: Nagpur Rural Police) pic.twitter.com/MHuLdtYywk — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

Seven persons in the car were travelling from Nagpur towards Katol when a truck hit the car hard. The injured has been admitted to the trauma centre at the government medical hospital in Nagpur. The mangled remains of the car narrated the magnitude of the horrific accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)