Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): In line with the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of party leaders in Bengaluru, Karnataka today.

In the meeting, Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and Karnataka former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will be present.

Earlier on December 28, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BY Vijayendra held a meeting with senior leaders of the party in Bengaluru ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Chief Ministers BS Yeddyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai and senior leaders including KS Eshwarappa and Ashwath Narayan attended the meeting.

The BJP suffered a major electoral defeat in 2023 in the Karnataka assembly elections, thereby losing the only state the party ruled in south India.

The Congress bagged 135 out of 224 seats in the state legislative assembly with a 43.2 per cent vote share. The BJP was reduced to 66 seats with a vote share of 36.3 per cent.

The evolving political narrative in India will play a crucial role in influencing the upcoming elections, necessitating scrutiny.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and Others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held this year and that is likely to be between the Modi government's NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc. (ANI)

