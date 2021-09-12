Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha.

State Health Minister, K Sudhakar Health and other cabinet ministers were also present at the inauguration event.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Shiv Sena Will Contest Uttar Pradesh and Goa Assembly Polls, Says Sanjay Raut.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "We are strengthing the health infrastructure at local and taluka levels. With all the facilities and upgrading of centres at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), we have decided to add more numbers of ambulances to increase the reach."

"We are having a close watch on the health parameters. We are taking a scientific approach towards maintaining the health infrastructure, the minister further added. (ANI)

Also Read | Bhabanipur Assembly By-Poll 2021: Mamata Banerjee May Lose from Bhabanipur Just Like Nandigram, Claims Dilip Ghosh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)