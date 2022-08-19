Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed Tourism Department officials to give priority to provide the basic amenities at all tourist spots to improve tourism footfall in the state.

Reviewing the progress of the Tourism Department on Friday, he said tourism plays a vital role in the state's economic progress and promotion of culture. In view of this, the government has given priority to the development of tourism.

As announced in the state budget, the tourism circuits of Mysuru-Belur-Halebeedu and Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal must be developed.

The Mysuru tourism circuit must be ready for inauguration during Dasara and the Hampi Circuit must be kept ready for an opening during Deepavali, the Chief Minister said.

"These circuits must also include adventure sports and entertainment activities," Bommai said.

The state government has formulated the guidelines for the adoption and maintenance of the monuments which have been announced in the budget.

Details of monuments and expenditure must be prepared and create a website, he said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister said he would write personally to all corporate companies about the monument adoption scheme. The Tourism Department must have perfect coordination with the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Bommai said that he would also hold a meeting with the Archeological Survey of India to discuss providing more facilities to tourists visiting the Badami caves and also to make it more attractive.

Under 'Parvatha Maala' and the state government schemes, he would discuss with deputy commissioners and Forest Department officials to complete the land acquisition process at the earliest for the proposed ropeway in Nandi Hills, Yaana, Anjanadri Hill, Mullaiyanagiri and Dattapeeta Hill.

To promote environment-friendly tourism in the coastal area, the state government has already submitted a proposal to the Central government to simplify Coastal Regulation Zone and trying to get approval.

This would help in the promotion of tourism in the coastal area. Steps have been taken for the revival of Bidar and Kalburagi forts, and even the Surpur Fort must be included in this work.

There are 400 registered tourist guides in the Department of Tourism who are paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 2000 each.

Arrangements are being made to provide training for improvement in the communication skills at Hampi University.

The officials were also instructed to start the tourism circuit of Peacock Sanctuary, Baada Palace, Stone Park, Folklore University Exhibition, Shishuvinahala and Savanur in the Haveri district.

"The existing tourism website must be redesigned with mode details, user-friendly features, and also the audit of Tourism Department assets in order to make them revenue generating," he added.

The Chief Minister said waterways must be created in Kali River, Almatti and Cauvery River areas and submit a proposal for the development of tourism.

Provide facilities for tourists near 10-12 lakes in the State and steps to promote trekking since it would attract not only foreign tourists but also local tourists.

Parks can be developed on the dam sites of Hidkal, Kabini and Gorur Reservoirs.

Tourism Minister Anand Singh, Karnataka Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Ka.Pu. Siddalingaswamy, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Chief Minister Principal Secretary Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner ISN Prasad, Tourism Department Secretary N.V.Prasad and other senior officials were present. (ANI)

