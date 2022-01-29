Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed conducting impact assessment to ensure the success of state government-sponsored four food parks.

Speaking at a meeting to review the functioning of food Karnataka Limited, the chief minister instructed officials to oversee issues related to land acquisition, equity and infrastructure for setting up food parks in Bagalkot, Hiriyuru, Maluru and Jewargi.

A decision will be taken on providing a Rs 26 crore grant for Food Karnataka Limited to set up Food Parks after examining the proposal with the Finance department, Bommai said.

Agriculture minister BC Patil, MP Shivakumar Udasi, MLC Y Narayanaswamy and senior officials were present. (ANI)

