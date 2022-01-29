Chennai, January 28: A woman allegedly murdered her husband by hitting him with a hammer to prevent him from sexually assaulting their daughter at their residence in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai in the initial hours of Friday. Later, she surrendered at Otteri police station with the hammer she used to commit the murder. Chennai Shocker: Wife Tips Off Police After Man Films Her Sister While Changing; Accused Arrested

According to the police, the woman in question has been booked under IPC Section 302 (murder). She was briefly detained at the police station for interrogation before being let off. She was not placed under arrest, as she committed the crime to prevent her now-deceased husband from subjecting their daughter to sexual assault, according to Pulianthope DCP I Eswaran.

According to a report in Times of India (TOI), the accused woman, who hails from Kerala, has been living in a joint family set up for the last 20 years. Nearly 50 years ago, her father-in-law, who is tailor by profession, had relocated to the Tamil Nadu capital. She and her husband were unemployed. Their daughter is a college student, while their son is studying in Class 4.

The couple's 20-year-old daughter mostly lived with her grandparents. On Thursday night, she slept with her parents and brother, as her grandparents had gone to a relative's place. She slept on the floor while her parents and brother slept on the cot, the report stated.

In the early hours of Friday, the woman was awoken by the cries of her daughter. She found her husband trying to sexually assault her. She and her son attempted to pull him away, but in vain. Her husband pushed her and their son away. After this, she picked up a hammer which was lying in the vicinity. She then repeatedly hit him on the head with the hammer, leading to injuries that resulted in his death. Following this, she turned herself in to the police personnel at the Otteri police station.

She was detained at the police station and later allowed to go as she killed her spouse in self-defence, according to a police inspector. The 41-year-old woman was released under Section 100 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which gives a person the right to defend their body when there is a threat. Investigating officers stated they would collect substantial evidence and statements from witnesses to establish that self-defence was the motive of the crime. After this, a detailed report will be submitted to the court.

