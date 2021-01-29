Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI) Some Kannada news channels aired visuals claiming that Congress MLC Prakash Rathod was watching pornographic content on his mobile phone during proceedings in the legislative council on Friday, a charge denied by him.

In the video, Rathod can be seen scrolling through some visual content (blurred for the TV broadcast), during the proceedings.

Speaking to reporters, Rathod said he was looking for materials stored on his mobile phone for a question to be posed to the government during the question hour and was deleting certain contents that he had received as the storage was full.

"...when I was looking for question material, as there were too many messages I was deleting them as my phone storage was full ....what you (media) have seen or shown I don't know. I will never do such things or see such things," he said.

In a similar incident in 2012, three Ministers were caught on camera allegedly watching porn clipping on a mobile phone in the state assembly during its proceedings, causing an embarrassment to the then BJP government.

The three Ministers had resigned following the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)