Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that his party oppose the anti-conversion bill tooth and nail.

"I will tear the Bill, it is against the Constitution. We wanted to stop it before its introduction. They have to go by the majority, but the Speaker joined hands with the government. We will oppose it tooth and nail," said Shivakumar opposing the anti-conversion Bill in Belagavi, Karnataka.

Earlier today, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the anti-conversion bill in the state Legislative Assembly.

The Karnataka Assembly Speaker announced that he has allowed the government to introduce the anti-conversion bill as per the procedure, and it will be taken up for discussion on December 22.

Congress is opposing the bill tabled by the Karnataka Government and staged a walkout from the assembly. Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar tore the copy of the Bill inside the House.

However, Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) HD Kumaraswamy earlier said that his party won't support the anti-conversion Bill in the Karnataka Assembly.

Belagavi Bishop Derek Fernandes has also slammed the Karnataka's government's proposed anti-conversion bill, terming it a hate campaign against Christians.

Earlier on December 14, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the anti-conversion law is being brought to target a particular religion.

"There is already a law to stop forceful conversion. Let the government take action in case of any forceful conversion. This law (proposed anti-conversion bill) is being brought to target a particular religion. Congress will oppose it tooth and nail," Siddaramaiah told media.

Meanwhile, the State Home Minister said that there is no need for anybody to live in fear due to this bill.

The Bill will provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. It proposes imprisonment up to 10 years for forced religious conversion. (ANI)

