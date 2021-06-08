Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): Putting all speculations regarding internal rifts to rest, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that everyone in the party is working in tandem and giving their best to ensure triumph in 2023 Assembly elections.

"Joining together is beginning, thinking together is progress and working together is the key to success" said Shivakumar, adding that "One person fighting alone cannot succeed, but when party leaders and workers put their best foot forward and work in coordination, they can all succeed as a team, and so will we".

Addressing the party workers at the felicitation ceremony of newly sworn-in Maski MLA Basanagouda Turavihala at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, he said, "Even if one loses an election, do not take to your heart. Keep serving the people, hard work will pay off".

After visiting the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who got discharged from the hospital this morning, Shivakumar tweeted, "I am happy to see my esteemed and senior colleague Sri Siddaramaiah ji as he is back from the hospital, fighting fit and ready to serve the people of Karnataka. We had a fruitful discussion on ways to speed up vaccination in Karnataka and address the growing economic distress".

Warning KPCC members of strict disciplinary action against those who break discipline, he said, "I will support every Congress worker and one needs to feel alone in this difficult time, but discipline is also very important in our party. If anyone breaks discipline, strict action will be taken".

Informing the formation of teams of Congress workers in all 31 districts and 224 assembly constituencies to organise COVID vaccination camps and help COVID affected families across sections of the society, Shivakumar said, "Our victory in Maski has sent across the message up till Delhi. We lost Belgaum by a wafer-thin margin. We are analysing our performance for Basavakalyana. Let there be no delusion about it that people are fed up with this incompetent government and they have given an ultimatum to BJP". (ANI)

