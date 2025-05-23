Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday admitted that he had donated Rs 25 lakh to the National Herald, which he said was a newspaper run by his party.

"I donated Rs 25 lakh to the National Herald. It is a newspaper run by our party. My brother and I have given money to the publication. We have also given donations from our trust. We have given our hard-earned money; there is nothing to conceal," Shivakumar told reporters.

Also Read | BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena’s Assembly Membership Terminated After Conviction in Criminal Case.

The National Herald newspaper remains under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to an ongoing investigation by the central investigative agency. The investigation involves top Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Shivakumar's reaction comes after his brother DK Suresh and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy were named in the chargesheet filed by ED in connection with the National Herald case.

Also Read | Asteroid Warning by NASA: Eiffel Tower-Sized Asteroid 2003 MH4 To Come Dangerously Close to Earth on May 24; Will It Hit Us?.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, alleged that Telangana has become an "ATM for Scamgress" (Congress), with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy implicated in corrupt practices.

Taking to X, sharing screenshots of newspaper reports related to National Herald case, he wrote, "Telangana has become an ATM for Scamgress and it's been now corroborated by agencies As the ED charge sheets Telangana "Bag Man" in National Herald case, he is trying his best to distract the people's attention from his corrupt practices The million dollar question is whether the NDA Govt will act this time or pardon Revant Reddy as they've done in the case of Amrut Scam, RR Tax and Civil supplies scam"

On Wednesday, the ED presented its opening arguments before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court regarding the cognisance of its complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald.

In the opening submissions, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju submitted that an offence of money laundering is made out in this case. He also submitted that there were proceeds of crime. It was also submitted that there was continuing criminal activity for the generation of proceeds of crime, which constitutes the offence of money laundering.

After hearing the opening submitted by ASG S V Raju and Special Counsel for ED Zoheb Hosain, the Special Judge listed the matter for remaining arguments from July 2 to July 8. Special judge Vishal Gogne listed the matter for day-to-day hearing on the point of cognisance of ED's Prosecution complaint against Gandhi and other accused persons.

The court listed the matter in July after hearing the submissions of defence counsel, who urged a hearing in July and gave voluminous documents totalling 5,000 pages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)