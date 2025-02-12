Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): An Air India flight at Karnataka's Kempegowda International Airport received a bomb threat through an e-mail, as per official sources.

"An Air India flight at the Kempegowda International Airport had received a bomb threat two days ago," said Sajith VJ, DCP, North-East Bengaluru.

An FIR was filed immediately after the threat was received, sources said.

Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police apprehended a man from the Chembur area of Mumbai after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft received a terror call ahead of his official visit abroad, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

"On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police control room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi's aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation," Mumbai Police said.

"The person who made the threat call to the Mumbai Police Control Room has been taken into custody from the Chembur area. He is mentally ill," the police added.

Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit alongside the French President, Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday. The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Marseille following his arrival in the French city on Tuesday (local time). PM Modi accompanied by French President Macron is set to visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research.

In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to proceed to the US next at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since President Trump assumed office for his second term. (ANI)

