Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at a battery factory near Harohalli in Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The police officials, fire tenders have reached the spot. As per the visuals, a huge smoke clouded the air.

More details awaited. (ANI)

