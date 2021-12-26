Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], December 26 (ANI): Amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and a possible third wave, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Government is fully prepared to tackle it.

In his address after inaugurating the Oxygen Generator and Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant at the JSS Hospital in Mysuru, the Chief Minister said, "The State government is prepared to tackle probable Covid third wave in the coming days. Action has been initiated for setting up new ICU facilities, augmentation of oxygen plants and ensuring medicine stocks."

Bommai further said that about 97 per cent of the eligible population is vaccinated with the first dose of COVID vaccination and 76 per cent have been covered with the second dose. It is a record compared to other states.

"Protection from Covid can be achieved only by 100 per cent vaccination. The government has been working relentlessly to achieve it. Tough preventive measures too would be taken. People need to cooperate with the government," Bommai said.

Appreciating JSS institutions for their services in education, feeding the hungry and medical care, he said "The government has been successful in managing the Covid spread with cooperation from many organisations and hospitals."

Pontiff of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar and other dignitaries were present.

Meanwhile, due to a rise in Omicron cases, the Karnataka government has decided to impose a night curfew from December 28 from 10 pm to 5 am for ten days. (ANI)

