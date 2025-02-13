Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday said that it has signed an MoU with the Swiss-Indian Chamber of Commerce (SICCI) to foster international business collaboration during the Global Investors Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, and representatives from 19 leading Swiss companies.

According to an official release, the agreement is expected to strengthen economic relations and trade while enhancing Swiss companies' confidence in expanding their operations in Karnataka.

The MoU focuses on promoting collaboration and fostering a structured dialogue between Swiss companies and the Karnataka government.

Through this partnership both parties aim to enhance business opportunities, facilitate knowledge exchange and explore potential investments in Karnataka's key sectors, the release added.

SICCI representatives highlighted Karnataka's strategic advantages, including its robust infrastructure, skilled workforce and thriving innovation ecosystem.

The signing of this MoU is expected to open new avenues for Swiss enterprises to engage with Karnataka's dynamic economy, driving mutual growth and innovation in the years to come, the release further said.

