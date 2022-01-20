Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state government will bear the medical expenses of noted poet Chennaveera Kanavi, who tested positive for COVID-19, and is undergoing treatment at a private Hospital in Dharwad.

Also Read | Inherited Property of Female Hindu Dying Intestate To Go Back To Source, Observes Supreme Court.

In a note to the Medical Director, SDM College of Medical Sciences, Dharwad, the Chief Minister said, he has come to know that Kanavi, who was suffering from fever, was admitted to the hospital on January 14, and during the tests he has tested positive for COVID, and since then he is being provided treatment with medical oxygen.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Narendra Modi to Withdraw New IAS Cadre Rules, Calls Them ‘Draconian, Non-Federal’.

Calling Kanavi as one among the great literary figures that Karnataka has seen, he also described him as the "intellectual wealth" of the state.

"It will be the good fortune of the state that Kanavi recovers soon and gets back to normal, healthy life. In this backdrop all his medical expenses will be borne by the government," he added.

The 93-year-old poet is a recipient of several awards including the Sahitya Akademi Award for his work 'Jeeva Dhwani'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)