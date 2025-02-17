Udupi (Karnataka), Feb 17 (PTI) Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday assured that the construction of footbridges will be prioritised across Karnataka, with 300 new projects planned in 12 districts.

Speaking at a progress review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office here, the minister outlined the phased implementation of these projects based on necessity.

According to the minister, the Public Works Department (PWD) has already completed 100 footbridges in the past year, while another 200 are currently under construction.

For the next phase, covering an additional 300 footbridges, budgetary approval will be sought in the state budget to be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in March.

Jarkiholi clarified that funding constraints would not hinder the projects, as infrastructure development is supported by separate government allocations.

Addressing concerns over the higher costs of PWD-constructed footbridges compared to alternatives under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Jarkiholi explained that MGNREGS falls under the Union government's jurisdiction, limiting the state's role in its execution.

He reiterated that PWD projects adhere to the department's schedule of rates (SR) and will be carried out as planned.

The minister's remarks come in the wake of past incidents where schoolchildren and rural communities faced difficulties crossing waterways during the monsoon due to the absence of footbridges.

He assured that urgent infrastructure needs, including new bridges and the repair of aging structures, would be addressed on priority. Additionally, he noted that pothole-filling work across the Udupi district was nearing completion, with remaining tasks being expedited.

Jarkiholi also announced plans for a new inspection bungalow in Udupi, which will feature 20 rooms to accommodate officials and dignitaries.

Responding to concerns raised by Udupi BJP MLAs about lack of funding for developmental projects in their constituencies, the minister stated that though all demands could be met, significant progress had been made in various infrastructure initiatives.

