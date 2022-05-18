Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said orders would be issued to have templates in Kannada for all the softwares related to the state government.

Speaking at a function to launch the 'e-Kannada' project formulated by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms and the Kannada Development Authority, Bommai said, the Kannada language should be developed in a manner that it would cater to all aspects of Kannada, Kannadigas and the needs of Karnataka's development.

The state government would render all help in this regard, the chief minister said.

"In the modern era, the language needs to grow in synergy with the technology. A language could evolve ahead only if it blends with the evolution of technology. It is heartening to note that many softwares are now available in Kannada," Bommai said. (ANI)

