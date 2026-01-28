Bidar (Karnataka) [India], January 28 (ANI): A mild earthquake measuring 1.8 on the Richter scale was reported in Huchukanahalli and Seerakatahalli villages of Bidar taluk on Wednesday.

The tremor was felt within a radius of approximately 1 km of the villages.

According to local residents, a strange sound emanated from the ground during the tremor, triggering panic among villagers despite the earthquake's low intensity.

Following the incident, local officials, including the Bidar Tahsildar, visited the affected areas and conducted an inspection. Officials interacted with residents and advised them not to panic, stating that the tremor posed no threat.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the observed seismic intensity was very low.

"Based on the seismic intensity map from the epicentre, the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 15-20 kilometres. This type of earthquake would not cause any harm to the local community, though minor local vibrations may be felt," the KSNDMC said in a release.

The KSNDMC further stated that the epicentre falls under Seismic Zone II and the region is free from any major structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map.

"The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone II, and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude & intensity observed are low," the release added. (ANI)

