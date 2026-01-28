New York, January 28: Commuters across parts of the Southern United States faced dangerous driving conditions Wednesday morning, January 28, as a persistent weather pattern brought "freezing fog" to major transit corridors. Authorities in Tennessee and North Texas issued urgent travel advisories, warning that visibility had dropped below a quarter-mile in several areas while moisture from the fog began freezing on contact with cold surfaces. The conditions have turned bridges, overpasses, and major highways like Interstate 40 into "slick spots," leading to multiple reports of minor accidents and significant traffic delays.

The weather event follows a series of winter storms that have left the ground saturated and temperatures hovering just below the freezing mark. Meteorologists explain that this combination of high humidity and cold surface temperatures creates an ideal environment for freezing fog to develop. While the fog typically begins to lift by mid-day as temperatures rise, the early morning hours remain critical for road safety, particularly in shaded areas and elevated structures that retain ice longer than standard pavement. US Winter Storm Death Toll: 30 People Dead Due to Severe Winter Storms As More Freezing Cold Pummels America.

What is Freezing Fog?

Freezing fog occurs when the water droplets that make up the fog are "supercooled," meaning they remain in liquid form even though the air temperature is below freezing (32°F/0°C). When these tiny droplets come into contact with a sub-freezing surface, such as a road, a tree branch, or a power line, they freeze instantly, forming a thin, glazed coating of ice known as rime. Unlike a typical ice storm involving rain, freezing fog creates a deceptive layer of ice that is often invisible to the naked eye, making it particularly hazardous for motorists.

Freezing Fog Advisory: Regional Impact and Road Closures

In the Memphis metropolitan area, the National Weather Service extended a Freezing Fog Advisory until 11:00 AM on Wednesday. Officials specifically highlighted a stretch of I-40 where visibility was severely limited, creating "white-out" conditions for morning travelers. In North Texas and parts of Oklahoma, local law enforcement agencies reported an increase in service calls for vehicles sliding off roadways, prompting salt trucks to be redeployed to high-risk intersections and bridges. Snowball Fight in New York: Hundreds Play in Snow at Brooklyn's McCarren Park Amid Major Winter Storm in US (Watch Video).

Aviation and Local Transit Delays

The dense fog has also impacted regional air travel. Several airports reported ground delays as crews worked to de-ice taxiways and ensure safe visibility for departures. Local school districts in affected rural zones opted for delayed starts to allow the sun to melt the thin layer of "black ice" that had formed on bus routes. Drivers are being urged to reduce speeds, avoid using high-beam headlights in thick fog, and maintain significant following distances.

Weather experts predict that the threat of freezing fog will diminish by Wednesday afternoon as a drier air mass moves into the region. However, residents are cautioned that "black ice" may reform overnight if residual moisture on the roads refreezes. Maintenance crews are expected to continue monitoring bridge temperatures through Thursday morning to prevent further disruptions.

