Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed deep shock and sorrow over the murder of Suhas Shetty, while also condemning the recent mob-lynching of Ashraf in Mangalore district.

"I am deeply saddened and shocked by his murder... Three days ago, Ashraf was mob-lynched, which is also an unfortunate incident. I express my condolences to both families on behalf of my government... These incidents have happened in Mangalore district in the past too, not just under our government but also the BJP government... It is the government's responsibility to provide justice without discrimination. Those trying to discriminate in this matter, please don't do this... It is not okay to use this incident for political growth...," he said.

Also Read | ITR-1 and ITR-4 Released for AY 2025-26: Salaried Taxpayers Can Report Capital Gains Up to INR 1.25 Lakh in Simplified Forms, Check Other Key Changes.

Rao further called for collaborative efforts from the BJP, Congress, and other political leaders to address the situation.

"I want to ask the BJP, Congress, and leaders of other political parties to work collaboratively on this... We spoke on the phone with the CM, Home Minister, and DG (Director General). Our CM said that no political interference should be allowed in this matter, and the Police have a free hand to tackle this incident while ensuring peace and security in the area...,"he added.

Also Read | Suhas Shetty Murder Case: Tension Continues in Mangaluru, Bandh Observed Following Killing of Bajrang Dal Activist; Karnataka Police Clamp Prohibitory Orders (Watch Video).

A rowdy sheeter named Suhas Shetty, the main accused in the Fazil murder case, was killed by a group of unidentified men in Mangaluru around 8:30 pm on Thursday, as per the Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

Suhash Shetty, who was travelling in a vehicle along with Sanjay, Prajwal, Anvith, Latheesh, and Shashank, was intercepted by a group of assailants travelling in a four-wheeler and a pickup vehicle. The assailants, numbering five to six, attacked Suhash Shetty with deadly weapons, causing grievous injuries. He was immediately rushed to the AJ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, as per the Mangaluru City Police.

Amid the tension, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has swiftly imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Crpc), 2023. The order took effect at 6:00 AM on Friday and will remain in force until 6:00 AM on May 6, 2025.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Friday that four separate teams have been formed to track down the suspects in the Suhas Shetty murder case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)