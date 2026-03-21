X will roll out an artificial intelligence detector for generated content, according to Nima Owji. The feature will scan images and videos as soon as users select them for upload and will require labelling of any AI-generated material. App screenshots will show a banner reading “AI generated content detected” during post composition. With this new X feature, a content warning screen will then prompt categories such as nudity, violence or sensitive material, with “Generated with AI” pre-selected. This measure will aim to boost transparency amid growing concerns over synthetic media. Users will confirm that the detector is active for many accounts worldwide. YouTube New Feature Update: Google-Owned Platform Releases ‘AI Playlist Maker’ for iOS and Android Premium Members Based on Their Vibes.

X AI Content Detector Rolling Out Soon

BREAKING: X IS WORKING ON AN "AI-GENERATED CONTENT DETECTOR!" X will soon START CHECKING whether the images/videos you upload are AI-GENERATED right when you select them and FORCE you to LABEL THEM! pic.twitter.com/1Wry0KUNBB — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) March 20, 2026

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